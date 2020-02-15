Sign up
Photo 854
White Cocky ( bird on a stick )
The sulpha crested cockatoo was in my garden and sitting on a garden stake so neatly.
A large native bird with a very loud squark ! I didn't have to go to the zoo for this - he is a wild creature !
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
