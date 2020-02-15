Previous
White Cocky ( bird on a stick ) by fr1da
The sulpha crested cockatoo was in my garden and sitting on a garden stake so neatly.
A large native bird with a very loud squark ! I didn't have to go to the zoo for this - he is a wild creature !
