Photo 875
Thorny cactus
I find cactus and succulents fascinating because of the wonderful shapes. This one was after a rain shower.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
876
photos
41
followers
9
following
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
1
365
ILCE-6000
5th March 2020 9:37am
Tags
green
,
cactus
,
thorns
,
garden
,
spikes
