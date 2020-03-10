Previous
Next
Fluffy Blue Wren by fr1da
Photo 878

Fluffy Blue Wren

Feathers are fluffy in this tiny blue wren hiding in the shrubs.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise