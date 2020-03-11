Previous
Galah going for a walk by fr1da
Galah going for a walk

Galahs do waddle around on the ground a lot checking out the territory.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
