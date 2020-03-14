Previous
Next
Lush blue leaves by fr1da
Photo 882

Lush blue leaves

After he recent rains we have a lot of plants sprouting in a last effort to flower and give forth lushness.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise