Photo 883
Blue Fungi
Delicate forms these fungi that love damp conditions.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
8
2
365
NIKON D750
11th March 2020 4:22pm
blue
fungi
Monica
It looks like spaceship!
March 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
I agree with Monica...alien landscape
March 16th, 2020
