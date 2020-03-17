Sign up
Photo 885
Bella Portrait
As I was looking for fungi shots Bella was with me sniffing around and I couldn't resist taking her portrait. She is quite aged- about 16 years old !
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
animal
cat
pet
grey
fur
