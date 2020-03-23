Sign up
Photo 891
Bug
It is small- but was on its way across some tiles - very determined.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
892
photos
44
followers
9
following
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
bug
,
insect
