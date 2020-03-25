Sign up
Photo 893
butterfly
We seem to have a few of these black and white butterflies about lately and they are distinctive.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
1
1
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
894
photos
45
followers
9
following
244% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd March 2020 5:05pm
Tags
australia
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture. Fav
March 26th, 2020
