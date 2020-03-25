Previous
butterfly by fr1da
Photo 893

butterfly

We seem to have a few of these black and white butterflies about lately and they are distinctive.
25th March 2020

Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
wendy frost ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture. Fav
March 26th, 2020  
