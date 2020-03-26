Previous
Butterfly 2 by fr1da
Butterfly 2

Similar looking butterfly with a bit of playful editing to change things around !
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
wendy frost ace
Great editing and changes .
March 26th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
it would fool me!
March 26th, 2020  
