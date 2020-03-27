Previous
Next
Red hot pokers by fr1da
Photo 895

Red hot pokers

They are striking flowers and all out now for the last few months! Not native to Oz however.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise