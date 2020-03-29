Previous
Next
Green bud by fr1da
Photo 897

Green bud

Its actually the green bud of sunflowers. I put them in to grow after the fierce heat of summer was over and Im hoping they will flower before too long and it gets too cool.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise