Photo 898
Red gum leaf
This is actually the red colour of this eucalyptus leaf - a freak colour variation due to some heat or stress. But amazing all the same.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
red
leaf
australia
gum
eucalyptus
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 30th, 2020
