Kookaburra by fr1da
Photo 899

Kookaburra

I have two kookaburras visiting and I have been trying for a few days to capture an image. They are so smart and usually disappear quickly.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Rob Z ace
What super framing Frida.
April 2nd, 2020  
Margo ace
good shot
April 2nd, 2020  
