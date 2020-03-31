Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 899
Kookaburra
I have two kookaburras visiting and I have been trying for a few days to capture an image. They are so smart and usually disappear quickly.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
2
1
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd April 2020 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
native
,
australia
,
kookaburra
Rob Z
ace
What super framing Frida.
April 2nd, 2020
Margo
ace
good shot
April 2nd, 2020
