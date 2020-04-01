Sign up
Photo 900
Old Skippy
This kangaroo is pretty old and often comes to our place. He usually finds some tasty greenery. He is very gentle and trusts us.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
365
NIKON D750
30th March 2020 5:36pm
green
wildlife
australia
kangaroo
Rob Z
ace
It's lovely that he feels so safe at your place - a gentle old age for him. :)
April 2nd, 2020
Margo
ace
Sweet old man roo
April 2nd, 2020
Sandra Davies
ace
Nice shot, he does look a comfy subject.
April 2nd, 2020
Chris
ace
Certainly looks at home here.
April 2nd, 2020
