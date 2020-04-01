Previous
Old Skippy by fr1da
Old Skippy

This kangaroo is pretty old and often comes to our place. He usually finds some tasty greenery. He is very gentle and trusts us.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Rob Z ace
It's lovely that he feels so safe at your place - a gentle old age for him. :)
April 2nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Sweet old man roo
April 2nd, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
Nice shot, he does look a comfy subject.
April 2nd, 2020  
Chris ace
Certainly looks at home here.
April 2nd, 2020  
