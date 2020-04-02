Sign up
Photo 901
I'm hungry !
Skippy, the old boy, likes to eat this new fresh grass and is very much at home in my place.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
902
photos
45
followers
9
following
247% complete
View this month »
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
kangaroo
