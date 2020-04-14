Sign up
Photo 913
Black cockatoos
These huge black birds descended on my eucalyptus tree making a din, but really they are shy and it doesn't take much to scare them away.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
365
NIKON D750
22nd April 2020 4:40pm
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
cockatoo
