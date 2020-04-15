Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 914
Forbidden fruit
Its not an apple - but a small pomegranate outside my backdoor. Its been slowly turning red and stands out next to the greenness.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
915
photos
44
followers
9
following
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
24th March 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
fruit
,
garden
,
pomegranate
