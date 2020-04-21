Previous
twin mushrooms by fr1da
Photo 920

twin mushrooms

These strange mushrooms were found on my walk and I had to go back with my camera to capture them. Not for eating I think but we have had a lot of fungi this season.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
