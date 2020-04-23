Previous
Single yellow leaf by fr1da
Photo 922

Single yellow leaf

A single yellow leaf on bitumen after the rain !
23rd April 2020

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details

