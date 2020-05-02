Previous
Next
Prickles by fr1da
Photo 931

Prickles

We went for a walk today and we saw a lot of these menacing prickles. Edited for a different effect and contrast!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise