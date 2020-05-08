Previous
mushroom with light by fr1da
mushroom with light

This mushroom was lit by a beam of light from the setting sun. It glows and its gills are very prominent.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture fav!
May 21st, 2020  
