Photo 938
small mushroom fungi
As fungi are very prevalent this year due to the rain -its hard not to make a study of them !There are so many varieties and shapes.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
939
photos
47
followers
9
following
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
4
1
365
ILCE-6000
7th May 2020 1:17pm
brown
tone
toadstool
fungi
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely details
May 21st, 2020
