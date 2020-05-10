Sign up
Photo 939
tree reflection
The dams are full and the water making for reflections ! The big dry has receded !
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
4
1
365
ILCE-6000
3rd May 2020 11:19am
Tags
tree
,
water
,
australia
,
landscape
,
dam
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture
May 21st, 2020
