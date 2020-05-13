Previous
cecil brunner rose by fr1da
Photo 942

cecil brunner rose

These little old fashioned roses are so cute and make wonderful posies.This one was a last flowering odd rose that forgot it wasn't spring.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
