Photo 942
cecil brunner rose
These little old fashioned roses are so cute and make wonderful posies.This one was a last flowering odd rose that forgot it wasn't spring.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
943
photos
47
followers
9
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th May 2020 1:18pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
,
garden
