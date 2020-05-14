Previous
Orange fungi by fr1da
Orange fungi

This is another very small fungi that grew near my back door in a garden area. It is no bigger than a finger nail and is bright orange in colour !
14th May 2020

Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
