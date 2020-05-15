Previous
Bogong Moth by fr1da
Photo 944

Bogong Moth

This native moth is large and probably a Bogong Moth as they are hairy. These moths go on annual migrations along the east coast of Australia.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
