Previous
Next
Photo 945
Misty morning
A view of the misty morning with a slight atmosphere through the dense trees. Edited as monochrome due to all the tones and lighting.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
947
photos
50
followers
9
following
259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th May 2020 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
morning
,
trees
,
mist
,
monochrome
