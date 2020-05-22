Sign up
Photo 951
Facing the sun
Old man Roo facing the early morning sun and warming up.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
1
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
955
photos
50
followers
8
following
261% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th May 2020 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
australia
,
sunrise
,
kangaroo
Lesley
ace
Ah that's lovely.
June 9th, 2020
