foggy trees by fr1da
Photo 956

foggy trees

Early morning fog at my place and it has interesting light through the trees.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details

