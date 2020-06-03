Previous
Waiting for something.. by fr1da
Photo 963

Waiting for something..

Currawong thinking some bread might be given to him very soon ! He doesn't get much, but you can see how trusting he is...
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
