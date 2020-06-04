Previous
Eucalyptus wooden growth by fr1da
Eucalyptus wooden growth

Its a mystery but there were several on a eucalyptus - a kind of woody growth growing from the thin branch end. I think an insect maybe responsible. Taken when on my walk around the hobby farms !
