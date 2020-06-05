Previous
Next
Attacked by fr1da
Photo 965

Attacked

We have seen a lot of violence in the movies. Here it is in nature. Unfortunately we found this rainbow parrot attacked and we think by the aggressive magpies as he seemed pecked ! Not a pretty image - Im sorry ...Hope I have not offended anyone ...
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise