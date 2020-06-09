Previous
Chair shadow by fr1da
Photo 969

Chair shadow

Looking for shadows and shapes and this chair seemed to do it !
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Kathryn ace
Interesting find...nice complicated shadow.
June 30th, 2020  
