Negative space pine tree by fr1da
Negative space pine tree

In the middle of this forest scene is a negative space pine tree. This is using your imagination and a pretty rough tree shape in the space in the centre !
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
SandraD ace
Yes I see it. Very imaginative.
July 3rd, 2020  
