Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 970
Negative space pine tree
In the middle of this forest scene is a negative space pine tree. This is using your imagination and a pretty rough tree shape in the space in the centre !
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
971
photos
50
followers
8
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2020 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
pine
,
negative
,
trees
,
space
,
forest
SandraD
ace
Yes I see it. Very imaginative.
July 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close