Burnt trunk by fr1da
Burnt trunk

There are signs of life in the blacked forests around Blackheath after the devastating bushfires months ago.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
