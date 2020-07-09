Previous
Next
Megalong Valley View with clouds by fr1da
Photo 973

Megalong Valley View with clouds

This is the view from the Hydro-Majestic building to the Megalong Valley below. Huge vista with clouds on the day.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
And there's that view 😊
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise