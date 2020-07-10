Previous
Next
Hydro Majestic Medlow Bath by fr1da
Photo 974

Hydro Majestic Medlow Bath

This art deco building is nostalgic and part of our historic past. It is in the Blue Mountains near a world heritage area.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful image of the Hydro...wonderful building and magnificent views across the mountains
July 16th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Fabulous building. Works really well in b&w.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise