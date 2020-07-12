Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 976
Back to life
Many of the burnt trees has sprouts emerging which is so heartening.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
979
photos
50
followers
8
following
268% complete
View this month »
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2020 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
leaves
,
trees
,
burnt
Lesley
ace
This has made me so happy. Lovely shot.
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close