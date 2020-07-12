Previous
Back to life by fr1da
Back to life

Many of the burnt trees has sprouts emerging which is so heartening.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Lesley ace
This has made me so happy. Lovely shot.
July 16th, 2020  
