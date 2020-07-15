Previous
Bridal falls by fr1da
Photo 979

Bridal falls

From the Grose Valley - a waterfall called Bridal Falls runs to the valley floor. Burnt trees and shrubs can be seen on the side cliffs.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details

