bee and blossom by fr1da
Photo 994

bee and blossom

We have one blossom tree out and the bees have already got to work !
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Fr1da

Ulrika ace
this is BEAUTIFUL!
July 26th, 2020  
