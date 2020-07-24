Previous
Green parrot by fr1da
Green parrot

In a difficult position -the green king parrot was eating the seed I'd put out for her.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
