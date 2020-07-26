Previous
Next
Feather by fr1da
Photo 997

Feather

Small white feather found on the road after a walk today. Lots of texture and contrasts.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise