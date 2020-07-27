Previous
Next
Smiling Red Leaf by fr1da
Photo 998

Smiling Red Leaf

Also found on the road a smiling red leaf ! Lots of contrast and negative space in this stark image.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise