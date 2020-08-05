Previous
Blue tree by fr1da
Photo 1007

Blue tree

This neighbours tree is actually painted blue. However a little colour manipulation created a colour contrast, which made it look dream like !
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
