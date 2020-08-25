Previous
Next
Hellebores by fr1da
Photo 1016

Hellebores

This is also called Winter rose. Its a bit late but its in a cool part of the garden and NSW higher altitude area too. A hardy plant that lasts a long time.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely flower.
October 11th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
What a gorgeous photo!
October 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise