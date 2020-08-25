Sign up
Photo 1016
Hellebores
This is also called Winter rose. Its a bit late but its in a cool part of the garden and NSW higher altitude area too. A hardy plant that lasts a long time.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
plant
flower
macro
garden
hellebores
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely flower.
October 11th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
What a gorgeous photo!
October 11th, 2020
