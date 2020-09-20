Previous
Sunset Central West by fr1da
Sunset Central West

As I have a new iPhone I have been taking images with my new device. A new learning experience but I still like my Nikon 750 full frame best ! However this was fun and I like the iPhone too for its editing capabilities.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like fire in the sky. Great capture.
October 11th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
That's got great colour and contrast!
October 11th, 2020  
