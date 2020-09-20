Sign up
Photo 1017
Sunset Central West
As I have a new iPhone I have been taking images with my new device. A new learning experience but I still like my Nikon 750 full frame best ! However this was fun and I like the iPhone too for its editing capabilities.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
2
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1035
photos
45
followers
7
following
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
australia
,
silhouette
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like fire in the sky. Great capture.
October 11th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
That's got great colour and contrast!
October 11th, 2020
