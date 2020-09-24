Previous
Next
Artichoke leaves by fr1da
Photo 1016

Artichoke leaves

Almost an abstract - artichoke leaves looking closely at tones and texture.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great close up to show the texture.
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise