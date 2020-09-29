Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1018
Garden scene
A viewpoint from the ground up ! Landscape art.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th September 2020 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
spring
,
landscape
,
garden
