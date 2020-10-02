Sign up
Photo 1022
cocky visitation
We don't usually get a sulpha crested cockatoo visiting the bird feeder which is more for the smaller birds. However this cocky was ready for a feed this morning ...near our back door !
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1022
photos
46
followers
7
following
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd October 2020 8:14am
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
garden
,
cockatoo
